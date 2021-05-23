Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Lifted by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 10.0% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,449,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,389,464. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

