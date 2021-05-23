Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $100.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.13.

Cognex stock opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. Cognex has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

