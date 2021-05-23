CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $151.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.30 and a beta of 1.16.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

