Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) PT Lowered to $9.00

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CLOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,322,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

