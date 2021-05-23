Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 319 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $156.87. 3,424,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,281. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.89. American Express has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

