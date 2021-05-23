Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 226 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,970. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average of $192.28. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $218.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

