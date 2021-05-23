Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,100 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $90.74. 3,623,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,743. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

