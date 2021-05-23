Clarus Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,000 Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Avidity Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 58.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 75.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

RNA stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $37.46. The firm has a market cap of $827.64 million and a PE ratio of -8.43.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

RNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $128,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,158.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

