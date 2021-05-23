Clarus Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clarus Group Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

