Clarus Group Inc. Invests $446,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG stock traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $197.30. 134,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,399. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $222.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.89.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.