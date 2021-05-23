Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 130,647 Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Clarus Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arconic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other Arconic news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. 976,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,626. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

