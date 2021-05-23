Clarence A. Davis Sells 3,842 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDS. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 757.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1,190.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.