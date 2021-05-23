Civic Trading Down 29.4% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $217.68 million and approximately $40.37 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00906916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars.

