Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CVEO stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 38,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,165. The firm has a market cap of $233.21 million, a PE ratio of -116.80 and a beta of 3.83. Civeo has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). Civeo had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 0.45%. Analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $33,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,143 shares of company stock worth $4,083,583 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

