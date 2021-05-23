City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.280-1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 237,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,578. The company has a market capitalization of $493.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.05.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.