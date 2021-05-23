Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,582 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $77.65. 18,544,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,672,948. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $77.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

