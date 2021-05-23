Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $77.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,544,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,672,948. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $160.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

