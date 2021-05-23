Citi Trends (CTRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, analysts expect Citi Trends to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.78. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $1,314,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,716.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

