Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.4% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $436,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 152,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

