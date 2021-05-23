Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,036 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.43. 24,468,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,004,586. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

