Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE CGX traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.00. 1,075,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.21. The firm has a market cap of C$886.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.90.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

