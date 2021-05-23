CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for CAE (TSE:CAE)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$44.00 price objective on the stock.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.89.

CAE stock opened at C$35.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 921.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.92. CAE has a 52 week low of C$18.33 and a 52 week high of C$39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

