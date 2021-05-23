Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,735. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $559.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.65. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $13,670,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

