Chi Gastoken Market Capitalization Tops $2.03 Million (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00007446 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $2.03 million and $263,612.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

