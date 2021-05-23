Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $46.25 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises 2.3% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $46,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.32.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.15. The company had a trading volume of 785,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

