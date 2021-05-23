Check Capital Management Inc. CA Has $226,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 789,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $76.15.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

