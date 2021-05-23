Check Capital Management Inc. CA Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 1.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,219,000 after acquiring an additional 562,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,427,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $8,161,778. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.33. 710,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.28.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

