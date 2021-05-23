CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,102,000 after buying an additional 21,361,759 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 121,382.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182,185 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,599,000 after purchasing an additional 550,220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,386.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,754,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

