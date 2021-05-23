Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $60.04. 1,275,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,653. Celsius has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Celsius by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,010,000. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

