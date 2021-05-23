Cedar Capital LLC Takes $649,000 Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

NYSEARCA EWG remained flat at $$35.57 during midday trading on Friday. 3,457,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

