Cedar Capital LLC Takes $206,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,554 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,518 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,063,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,837,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,637,000.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. 866,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,756. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.43 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

