Cedar Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.07. 6,526,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,605,710. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.98 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

