Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.30. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 40,060 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 140,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$35,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares in the company, valued at C$115,794.50.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

