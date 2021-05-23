Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post $19.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.82 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $12.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 187,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,567. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after buying an additional 222,089 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after buying an additional 200,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.