Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post $19.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.82 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $12.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 187,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,567. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $169,016.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at $28,319,810.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after buying an additional 222,089 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after buying an additional 200,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.