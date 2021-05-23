CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.73. 869,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,192. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -257.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. CareDx has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,439 shares of company stock worth $9,447,768. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.