Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases 246 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The firm has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

