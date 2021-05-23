Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFPZF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of CFPZF opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Canfor has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

