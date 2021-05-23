Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Bank of America

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Bank of America from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CM. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$139.32.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at C$135.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$117.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$81.35 and a 52-week high of C$135.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.9080352 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,345.51. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.