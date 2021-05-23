Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDPYF shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CDPYF opened at $45.80 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.35 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.1068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.58%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

