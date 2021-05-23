Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MMX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.96.

MMX stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.09. 195,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,729. The company has a market capitalization of $860.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

