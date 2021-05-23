Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BEG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 135.60 ($1.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £204.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 136.90 ($1.79).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is -5.60%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.