Canaccord Genuity Lowers Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

SSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.09.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares in the company, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

