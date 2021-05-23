Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,590 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.2% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.24. 2,601,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,552. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The firm has a market cap of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

