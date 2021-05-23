Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $411.63. 4,295,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.50. The company has a market cap of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.70.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

