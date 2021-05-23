CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

CAE stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -248.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.83. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

