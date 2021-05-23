Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Lowered by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,079,370. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.95 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

