Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Plans $2.50 Dividend

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Cable One has increased its dividend by 46.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $12.92 on Friday, hitting $1,772.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,069. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,785.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,950.82. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,109.13.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

