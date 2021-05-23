Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Plans $2.50 Dividend

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) declared a dividend on Friday, May 21st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.
Cable One has increased its dividend by 46.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $12.92 on Friday, hitting $1,772.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,069. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,785.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,950.82. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.51.
In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently commented on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,109.13.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
