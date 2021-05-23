BTIG Research Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $447.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $420.00 to $447.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $369.53.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $24.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.76. 1,127,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $353.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 43,045 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 195,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,365,000. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

