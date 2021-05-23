Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ:BRKS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 739,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,290. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $108.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 30.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 94.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

