Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to report sales of $73.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.20 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $291.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $294.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $298.55 million, with estimates ranging from $296.21 million to $300.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,640 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

